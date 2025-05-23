  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “We have to work on the game plan” - Nong-O keeping Johan Ghazali ready for another clash vs either Estupinan twin

“We have to work on the game plan” - Nong-O keeping Johan Ghazali ready for another clash vs either Estupinan twin

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 23, 2025 21:16 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship.

Eight-time ONE world champion Nong-O Hama is helping to keep teen phenom Johan Ghazali ready for a potential clash with one of the two undefeated Estupinan twins.

Ad

Despite being just 18 years old, Ghazali has already amassed 25 career wins as a professional fighter—six of them coming in ONE Championship's talent-stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

However, 'Jojo' suffered a setback in his latest outing, coming up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With Johan Estupinan and his twin brother, Jordan, both climbing their way up the flyweight division, Ghazali fully expects to once again cross paths with the Colombian sensations before long.

That's why he's staying ready, with the help of Thai legend Nong-O, who said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"So we have to see how it goes with their fights. And if they are to fight, if Johan [Estupinan] is to fight 'Jojo' again, or maybe the twin fights 'Jojo' again, then we have to work on the game plan to counter-attack them."
Ad

Check out Nong-O's interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Johan Ghazali looks to climb back into win column at ONE Fight Night 32

Kickstarting his ONE run with five straight victories, four of them coming by way of knockout, Johan Ghazali has since lost back-to-back bouts. He'll look to climb back into the win column on Friday, June 6, when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a clash with the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Ad
Ad

A representative of Classic Fight Team, Paez made his promotional debut in February, surrendering a closely contested split decision to Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28.

Now, the Colombian-American will look to bag his first professional win on martial arts' biggest global stage, while handing 'Jojo' a second straight loss when they clash in a flyweight Muay Thai fixture on Friday, June 6.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications