“We have to work on the game plan” - Nong-O keeping Johan Ghazali ready for another clash vs either Estupinan twin

Eight-time ONE world champion Nong-O Hama is helping to keep teen phenom Johan Ghazali ready for a potential clash with one of the two undefeated Estupinan twins.

Despite being just 18 years old, Ghazali has already amassed 25 career wins as a professional fighter—six of them coming in ONE Championship's talent-stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

However, 'Jojo' suffered a setback in his latest outing, coming up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

With Johan Estupinan and his twin brother, Jordan, both climbing their way up the flyweight division, Ghazali fully expects to once again cross paths with the Colombian sensations before long.

That's why he's staying ready, with the help of Thai legend Nong-O, who said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"So we have to see how it goes with their fights. And if they are to fight, if Johan [Estupinan] is to fight 'Jojo' again, or maybe the twin fights 'Jojo' again, then we have to work on the game plan to counter-attack them."

Check out Nong-O's interview below:

Johan Ghazali looks to climb back into win column at ONE Fight Night 32

Kickstarting his ONE run with five straight victories, four of them coming by way of knockout, Johan Ghazali has since lost back-to-back bouts. He'll look to climb back into the win column on Friday, June 6, when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a clash with the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

A representative of Classic Fight Team, Paez made his promotional debut in February, surrendering a closely contested split decision to Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28.

Now, the Colombian-American will look to bag his first professional win on martial arts' biggest global stage, while handing 'Jojo' a second straight loss when they clash in a flyweight Muay Thai fixture on Friday, June 6.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

