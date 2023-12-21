What can make Francis Ngannou come back to the UFC? Potential offers explored

Back in January, Francis Ngannou became the hottest free agent in combat sports when he and the UFC parted ways. The Cameroonian phenom was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title after failing to come to an agreement with the promotion regarding a new contract and opted to explore his options elsewhere.

Ngannou was courted by several combat sports promotions, including ONE Championship, Bellator, the BKFC, and most notably, the PFL. After taking every offer into account, 'The Predator' chose the PFL, signing a historic contract with a series of previously unheard-of concessions on the promotion's part.

Many, however, have lamented Ngannou's departure from the UFC, as there are few interesting matchups for him outside the octagon. Fans, for example, dream of a potential clash between him and Jon Jones. However, for 'The Predator' to return to the UFC, the promotion must be willing to compromise.

Why Francis Ngannou chose the PFL over all others

The UFC is widely regarded as the top mixed martial arts promotion in the world. It is where the sport's best fighters compete and where mainstream exposure is easier to come by. However, Francis Ngannou did not feel at home under the UFC banner for several reasons.

He considered the promotion's contracts to be predatory and restrictive, tying him down for longer than he wanted. Furthermore, Ngannou wanted to pursue boxing, requested a fighter advocate to preside over negotiations in the fighters' favor, and demanded health insurance, among other things.

The UFC was unwilling to budge on any of these demands. Instead, their only concession was to offer him a contract that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history. It was a tempting offer, but Ngannou wanted more for himself. So, he and the UFC parted ways.

In the wake of the former champion's departure, UFC CEO Dana White declared that Ngannou would never fight in the UFC again. Free to explore his options, 'The Predator' was approached by a multitude of notable names. Few, if any of them, offered him what he truly wanted: options. The freedom to choose.

That was when the PFL sat at the negotiating table with a game-changer. They offered him a contract unlike any other, promising him a guaranteed high seven-figure fight purse as his base pay, a share of the event's net profit, a signing bonus to serve as an ambassador for the brand, and his own sponsors in the cage.

The contract, which is only for two or three fights, has no champions clause or extensions, is non-exclusive regarding boxing, which enabled 'The Predator' to face Tyson Fury in heavyweight boxing, and guarantees a minimum salary of $2 million for his opponents.

Yet, there is more. Ngannou was made a member of the PFL's global advisory board, where he will serve as an advocate for fighter interests. Lastly, he was also made an equity owner and chairman of PFL Africa. More than money, the PFL's contract gave Ngannou freedom and power.

What the UFC could do to coax Francis Ngannou back

While Dana White is on record claiming that Francis Ngannou will never fight in the UFC again, it isn't impossible that he could change his mind if re-signing the Cameroonian star proved lucrative. After all, he did once claim that women would never fight in the promotion until a certain Ronda Rousey changed his opinion.

After the former UFC heavyweight champion's near-win over heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury in an arena teeming with A-list celebrities, he may very well have become a true pay-per-view draw. The attention and viewership of his next fight draw will certainly reveal that.

Check out Francis Ngannou knocking Tyson Fury down in the clip below:

If he's become a box office sensation, will the UFC truly resist and allow such a commodity to remain in the hands of a competitor who just bolstered its own roster by acquiring Bellator? However, in order to draw Ngannou back, the UFC must first concede on several fronts.

It's unrealistic for anyone to expect the promotion to offer 'The Predator' health insurance or many of the perks the PFL has, including equity, an advisory role on the fighters' behalf, or a share of event profits outside of pay-per-view points. After all, if Conor McGregor could not convince the promotion to award him with equity, there is next to no chance that Ngannou could.

What the UFC will have to do, however, is offer him a shorter contract without any extensions. Furthermore, they will have to guarantee him a bout with Jon Jones, a high enough salary that won't feel like a lowball compared to what the PFL has offered, and the freedom to pursue at least one boxing match.

Check out Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones engaging in a face-off in the clip below:

It may be the only way they can draw him back to the UFC. If not, Ngannou may very well become the torchbearer for a new world of stars beyond the UFC.