What channel is UFC 265 on tonight?

The UFC will return to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with a stacked card this Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The UFC 265 pay-per-view event will be headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The winner of the contest will face UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sometime later this year in a champion vs. champion clash.

In the co-main event, Jose Aldo will lock horns with Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight contest. The originally scheduled co-headliner of UFC 265 featured UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defending the former title against Julianna Pena, but the Brazilian had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane - Television channels

Following are the television channels and other streaming details for watching UFC 265 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the entire UFC 265 card live exclusively on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view main card of the night will cost $69.99 on the platform. The early prelims will be available to watch on the UFC Fight Pass, while the preliminary card will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year currently. If you don't have an ESPN+ subscription yet, it is best that you get your hands on it now. The platform will increase the prices to $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually from next week. However, UFC pay-per-view rates are likely to remain unchanged.

UK

The UFC 265 prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, UFC events are usually telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection. However, it is possible that due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, there might be a change in the television schedule.

You can catch UFC 265 live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, which is available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

You can also stream the preliminary card for UFC 265 on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live streaming for UFC events. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

