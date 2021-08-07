What is the start time for UFC 265 (August 7, 2021)?

UFC 265 will go down on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The much-debated interim heavyweight title bout between top contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will serve as the headliner of UFC 265. Both fighters have successfully made weight for the contest.

Dana White showed surprise at Derrick Lewis opening as a significant underdog for the fight.

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo will co-headline the event against Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight clash. Amanda Nunes was originally scheduled to feature in the co-main event to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena, but she had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane - Timings

Here are the timings for the UFC 265 early prelims, prelims, and main card for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The UFC 265 early prelims will start from 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT in the United States on Saturday, August 7, followed by the preliminary card from 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT.

The main card will kick off at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will not be walking to the octagon before midnight.

UK

The UK audience can watch the UFC 265 early prelims from 11 pm BST on Saturday, August 7, followed by the prelims from 1 am BST on Sunday, August 8.

The main card kicks off in the UK at 3 am BST on Sunday and the main event should start shortly after 5 am BST.

India

Due to the huge time difference between the US and India, it will be Sunday, August 8 before the Indian audience can watch the event. The UFC 265 prelims will kick off at 3:30 am IST on Sunday, followed by the prelims from 5:30 am IST.

The main card will commence at 7:30 am IST. The main event can be expected to start after 9:30 am IST.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane - Full Card

Following are all the fighters who will be competing at UFC 265 on Saturday night on the main card, prelims, and early prelims.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane (Men's heavyweight interim title bout) - Main Event

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz (Men's bantamweight) - Co-main event

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque (Men's welterweight)

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill (Women's strawweight)

Song Yadong vs. Casey Keney (Men's bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev (Men's lightweight)

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez (Men's bantamweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman (Men's light heavyweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne (Women's strawweight)

Early Prelims

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne (Men's flyweight)

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos (Men's bantamweight)

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto (Women's flyweight)

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons (Men's bantamweight)

Watch UFC president Dana White's preview of UFC 265 below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard