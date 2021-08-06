"It's crazy" - Dana White slams oddsmakers after Derrick Lewis opens as a significant underdog against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

UFC president Dana White recently gave his opinion on the oddsmakers who opened Derrick Lewis as a significant underdog against his upcoming fight with Ciryl Gane.

UFC 265 will see Derrick Lewis face Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight championship as reigning heavyweight king Francis Ngannou waits on the sidelines.

White joined Jake Asman for a quick interview and shined some light on the situation with betting odds. When asked by Asman what he thinks of 'The Balck Beast' being a significant underdog against Gane, White replied:

"[It's] crazy because first of all, I get that the oddsmakers think that Ciryl Gane is gonna stay on the outside and pick him [Derrick Lewis] apart and that's what he does to people, but in a five round fight with a heavyweight that has the record for most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history.. he's gonna hit him, he's gonna touch him, the question becomes: Can Ciryl Gane take Derrick Lewis' punches? So anybody who makes 4 to 1 odds against a guy with that kind of power is crazy"

Dana White has been vocal about disagreeing with the oddsmakers and the opening numbers heavily favoring Gane against Derrick Lewis during the entire fight week leading up to UFC 265.

Here the odds for the Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane main event:



Derrick Lewis +300 (3/1)

Ciryl Gane -400 (1/4)



(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/xHfLN1LoTU — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 5, 2021

In an interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, the UFC president expressed why Derrick Lewis was being overlooked and 'The Black Beast' is, in fact, underrated.

White said:

"How many times has Derrick Lewis been counted out and all it takes is for him to land that one big punch? And he will land some punches in a 5 round fight and he beat the champ! He beat Francis Ngannou!"

Derrick Lewis cannot be counted out until the very last second

Derrick Lewis has been under some criticism for his unusual training routine during fight camps, where he revealed that he does not spar or run. 'The Black Beast', however, cannot be counted out until the last second of any fight he's in, and this became evident in his fight at UFC 229 against Alexander Volkov.

Lewis was visually tired and was significantly behind the scorecards in what looked like it would be an easy decision win for the tall Russian heavyweight nicknamed 'Drago'. With 11 seconds remaining, however, Lewis landed a massive overhand right that knocked Volkov down before finishing him with grounded strikes.

It was only seconds before that Lewis was seemingly struggling to even stand on his feet due to exhaustion and fatigue. Needless to say, Derrick Lewis shocked the MMA world with his comeback victory at UFC 229.

