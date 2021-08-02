"I don't like pitty-patting" - Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn't spar ahead of interim title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis continues to astound the MMA community. Be it with his hilarious Instagram posts, his viral post-fight comments or his unique strategy and outlook towards the sport of MMA as a whole.

Derrick Lewis has now revealed in an interview that he doesn't enjoy sparring sessions before fights. While speaking with UFC Arabia, Lewis expressed his true feelings behind sparring and why he doesn't utilize the most basic training ethic that almost all combat sports athletes do.

When asked about his philosophy and mindset on sparring before a fight, Lewis answered:

"Yeah... I really don't... I still don't spar. It's just because I don't control myself whenever I spar. I like to go 100 percent all the time so there's really no[thing] beneficial in it for me because I end up...ending the sparring real quick anyway so it's a waste of time because I don't like pitty-patting."

Watch Derrick Lewis' full interview with UFC Arabia below:

This is not the only unusual thing Lewis has revealed. During an appearance on the The Joe Rogan Experience, 'The Black Beast' revealed that he also hates running.

When asked by Rogan whether he runs at all and what he does instead of it, Lewis stated:

"No... I do stairmaster, we do elliptical bikes and stuff like that. I don't run, I haven't ran in years... I just don't like it, it's boring"

Watch Derrick Lewis' revelation on JRE below:

Derrick Lewis will face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265

On August 8, at the Toyota center in Houston, Texas, the main event for the UFC 265 PPV card will see Derrick Lewis and French heavyweight Ciryl Gane go head-to-head for the interim heavyweight title.

The fight has been was criticized by many after it was booked when reigning champ Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou was unable to defend his belt in June or August.

The development comes after Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) was unavailable to defend his title in June or August. White said the company believes Lewis and Gane are deserving of a title shot now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard