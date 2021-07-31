"This one makes no sense" - 'Big' John McCarthy slams UFC for booking interim heavyweight title fight 

The UFC made the surprising decision to book top heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title fight, scheduled for UFC 265.

It came as a shock to many, as the undisputed belt changed hands on March 27, 2021, at UFC 260, when Francis Ngannou knocked Stipe Miocic.

In a recent interview conducted by The Schmo during Bellator 263 fight week, former UFC referee and podcaster John McCarthy weighed in on the controversy. 'Big John' took a shot at the UFC for booking an interim title fight that makes little sense since the champion is not hurt or out of action.

"I have no problem with an interim title when you have a champion who is out, you have a champion who is hurt and can't compete. You don't want that division to be put on hold. That's not what's happening in this one. This is the one time when I'm gonna look and say, 'I think the UFC is wrong'. Most of the times I think they're right with their interim titles, but this one makes no sense. Because it doesn't matter who wins this fight, be it Ciryl Gane or be it Derrick Lewis - and they are both very good fighters and I really enjoy watching both of them - I'm not going to consider them a heavyweight champion. There's a guy named Francis Ngannou that's sitting there and he's waiting, and he's got the real belt. It doesn't matter what happens in this fight," John McCarthy said.

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are scheduled to meet at UFC 265 on August 7, 2021 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The news was reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto based on Dana White's comments.

Reason why UFC booked the interim heavyweight title bout

Per Okamoto, the UFC president said that the interim title fight was booked since Francis Ngannou was not available for a June or August bout.

Derrick Lewis' coach Bob Perez also made similar comments along the same lines.

In an Instagram post following the announcement, Perez mentioned that 'The Black Beast' agreed to face the heavyweight champion in June, August, and September. Derrick Lewis even signed a contract for a title fight on August 7, but Francis Ngannou "declined all dates," Perez said.

However, Francis Ngannou's agent, Marquel Martin, had a different take on the matter. According to Okamoto, the news came as a "complete shock" to 'The Predator' and his team.

