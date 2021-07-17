What channel is UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises on tonight?

UFC will host a stacked fight card at the Apex this Saturday, July 17, 2021, headlined by up and coming lightweights Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

Both the UFC Vegas 31 headliners are currently on impressive winning streaks. Islam Makhachev, who has been compared to his mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has won seven in a row. His last victory came against Drew Dober at UFC 259 in March this year. Makhachev's opponent, Thiago Moises, is riding a three-fight winning streak, with his previous victory coming by way of a decision over Alexander Hernandez in February.

UFC Vegas 31 will feature a co-main event between former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and UFC veteran Marion Reneau. Tate is making a comeback to the octagon after a hiatus of nearly five years and has her eyes set on reclaiming the title.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises - Television Channels

Following are the television channels on which you can watch UFC Vegas 31 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the full UFC Vegas 31 card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on television. The event will be simulcast on ESPN+. Subscriptions are currently available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year. If you don't have an ESPN+ subscription yet, now might be a good time to get it. The platform will increase the prices to $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually from August 13.

UK

The UFC Vegas 31 prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, the UFC Vegas 31 main card will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection. The event will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Depending on your location, you can also stream the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 31 on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live streaming for UFC events. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

