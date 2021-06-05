What channel is UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai on tonight?

This weekend will see the UFC making a return to Apex with two back-to-back heavyweight contests in the main and co-mains.

The headliner of UFC Vegas 28 will see Jairzinho Rozenstruik lock horns with Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight battle. Before that, heavyweights Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura will take on each other in the co-feature.

The fights are expected to clear the scene of the UFC heavyweight division, which at the moment is wide open and ripe for taking.

Watch the face-offs of all the fighters on the card:

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai - Television and Streaming

Following are the television channel and streaming details for UFC Vegas 28. Any viewer who does not have ready access to a TV channel or streaming platform that telecasts UFC events can watch the card on UFC Fight Pass. Subscription plans are available at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

USA

In the United States, ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to carry the streaming of UFC Vegas 28. Therefore, the event will only be available for viewing on the ESPN+ streaming platform that can be accessed with a subscription plan of $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

UK

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 2 SD and HD, followed by TUF 29. According to their official website, BT Sport 2 SD is on channel 409 and BT Sport 2 HD is on channel 431 of BT TV. For other connections, you can check out the details here.

The event will also stream live on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly pass for BT Sport is available at £25 per month.

India

Television channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will carry the main card of UFC Vegas 28 live. The two channels can be accessed with any local cable or DTH connection. The event will stream live on the Sony LIV app and website as well. Premium plans are available at Rs. 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

