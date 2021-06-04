What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai (June 5, 2021)?

The UFC returns after a two-week break with a heavyweight battle as the headliner of this weekend's event.

UFC Fight Night 189, also known as UFC Vegas 28, will feature Jairzinho Rozenstruik against Augusto Sakai in the night's main event.

The co-feature will see another pair of heavyweights lock horns to make their way up the rankings, as Walt Harris takes on Marcin Tybura in a No.8 vs. No.11 contest.

A women's strawweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill was scheduled to go down on this card. But the fight was scrapped as Ribas was suffering from the aftermath of contracting COVID-19. Alessio Di Chirico was set to compete against Roman Dolidze, but had to withdraw due to an injury and was replaced by Laureano Staropoli.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai - Timings

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai will take place on June 5, 2021, at the UFC APEX arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to the time difference, the event will telecast and stream at different times around the world.

Following are the timing details for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

USA

The prelims of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai will begin at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main event from 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT on June 5, 2021. The event will be carried exclusively by ESPN+ in the United States.

UK

Viewers from the United Kingdom can watch the event live on BT Sport 1 and all digital platforms from 9 pm BST on June 5, 2021. The main card will commence at midnight BST on June 6, 2021.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be June 6, 2021, in India by the time the event starts. The prelims will begin at 1:30 am IST on Sunday, followed by the main event at 4:30 am IST. The main card will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3. It will also be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

