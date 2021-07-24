What channel is UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on tonight?

UFC Vegas 32, set to take place on Saturday, July 24, will see the return of former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T. J. Dillashaw against No. 2-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen in the main event.

T. J. Dillashaw is returning to the octagon after serving a two-year suspension that was handed to him following a positive EPO test. His last outing was a losing effort against Henry Cejudo in January 2019. Cory Sandhagen, on the other hand, is on a two-fight winning streak thanks to highlight reel knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes.

UFC Vegas 32 will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Find out more about the timings and full card details for the event here, and crackstream alternatives to watch the event here.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw - Television Channels

Below are the television channels on which you can watch UFC Vegas 32 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the entire UFC Vegas 32 card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) on television. The event will be simulcast for live streaming on ESPN Plus.

Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are currently available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year. If you don't have an ESPN+ subscription yet, now might be a good time to get it. The platform will increase the prices to $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually from August 13. However, UFC pay-per-view rates are likely to remain unchanged.

UK

The UFC Vegas 32 prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 2 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, UFC events are usually telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection. However, it is possible that due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there might be a change in the television schedule.

In any case, you can catch UFC Vegas 32 live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

You can also stream the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 32 on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live streaming for UFC events. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

