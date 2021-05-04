"What an elbow!" - Dominick Reyes hails Jiri Prochazka for his spectacular knockout at UFC Vegas 25

Dominick Reyes was on the receiving end of a brutal spinning elbow by Jiri Prochazka last Saturday. This knockout defeat marked the third loss in a row for Reyes, whose record has gone from 12-0 to 12-3 in his last three bouts.

Despite being on a three-fight losing skid, 'The Devastator' appears to be in good spirits. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dominick Reyes reflected on his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25. Reyes is on a path to recovery and claims to be content with putting on a show for fans last weekend.

The former title contender also congratulated Prochazka for securing the astonishing KO. Reyes is in awe of the Czech native's spinning elbow that caught him flush in the second round.

Dominick Reyes' statement read as follows:

"Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I'd like to say, I went out there and fought with all my heart! I put it all out there and I'm glad it was entertaining for most of you. I'm happy and upset as you can imagine as I didn't get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought and for that I can say that I'm proud. I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that's what we have all signed up for. I want to say I'm doing good healing up I'll be ok. And congrats to @JiriProchazka hell of a fight and what an elbow! It's the ones you don't see coming that get you. God bless you all and I'll see you guys at the next one."

Jiri with the third spinning elbow knockout in UFC history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T3gjsWqC8G — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 2, 2021

When did Dominick Reyes secure his last win inside the UFC octagon?

At' UFC on ESPN 6', Dominick Reyes locked horns with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Reyes secured a first-round finish which earned him the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. The win subsequently propelled Dominick Reyes into title contention.

Reyes' first title shot was against former LHW king Jon Jones at UFC 247 on February 8, 2020. The five-round battle was ultimately ruled in favor of 'Bones' via a unanimous decision. However, many pundits hailed Reyes as "the people's champ" and deemed the judges' decision a robbery.

Advertisement

Due to reinforcements from the MMA community, the promotion gave Dominick Reyes another title shot at UFC 253. This time, Reyes' opponent was Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight belt. The Polish powerhouse stopped 'The Devastator' in his tracks with a stellar finish.

Dominick Reyes admits ‘anything that could have gone wrong, went wrong’ against Jan Blachowicz but now ‘I feel f*cking fantastic’ (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/0Ox1EGxLAQ pic.twitter.com/5J0zmBIxw1 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 30, 2021