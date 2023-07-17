What is GIMIK Fight Promotions? Francis Ngannou reveals plans for brainchild named after UFC president Dana White's insult

Francis Ngannou opened up about coming up with the name GIMIK Fight Promotions for his representation in promoting his upcoming boxing bout with Tyson Fury.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Ngannou spoke about GIMIK Fight Promotions and noted that UFC president Dana White was unintentionally instrumental in his decision. He mentioned that White's insults towards the discussions for his boxing bouts being gimmick fights led him to use the name.

He said:

"I was just doing my thing and then at the end of the day, I put it out. It was all about gimmick fight, which is the same thing that he [Dana White] was trying to do, a gimmick fight. Next time that he has a gimmick fight, he should send it over to me, I'll handle it."

'The Predator' then revealed his plans for GIMIK Fight Promotions going forward and does plan on eventually hosting an event. He mentioned that GIMIK Fight Promotion could host their own gimmick fights, saying:

"It's not going to be, it's [GIMIK Fight Promotions] a real thing already, it's on...I gonna put on events for sure, gimmick fight...It's part of this fight [with Fury].

Instead of getting in a social media back-and-forth, Ngannou used an insult from the UFC president and turned it into marketing for his own fight and possibly even future events should he decide to host them in the future.

Francis Ngannou clarifies inaccurate claims regarding the UFC's proposed contract offer

Francis Ngannou's decision to essentially bet on himself paid off as he signed a lucrative deal with the PFL and most recently agreed to fight Tyson Fury in boxing.

During the affromentioned appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC heavyweight champion responded to claims by Dana White and other about what the promotion were offering him. He mentioned that he wouldn't have earned the same figure in each fight and noted that he felt as though he was being tricked, saying:

"There was a trick there and it was just in order for me to put pen on paper. And then, there was one big number and behind it there was nothing, the paper was blank pretty much...I'm sure you're gonna say like, 'eight million time three fights.' No, that's not what it was...Just like to pull some number up and like wanna impress you to get you signed."

