What is Gina Carano's net worth?

Mixed martial artist turned actress Gina Carano has a net worth estimated at $8 million as of 2021, according to the website "Celebrity Net Worth."

The former Strikeforce women's lightweight title challenger is best known recently for her role as Cara Dune in the Disney television series The Mandalorian, based on the original Star Wars movie franchise.

Gina Carano's MMA career

Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg

A big chunk of Gina Carano's reported $8 million net worth comes from her time as a mixed martial artist. She competed in professional MMA for three years before deciding to pursue becoming a full-time actress.

Gina Carano began her professional MMA career in 2006 with a win over Leiticia Pestova via knockout in the first round. A year later, she would be in the first fight between two women televised on Showtime.

Her performance against Julie Kedzie that night - a second-round knockout - catapulted Gina Carano's career as she earned notoriety for her beauty and skills as a mixed martial artist.

Over the next few years, Gina Carano would become the "face of women's MMA." After seven straight wins, she was booked to fight Cris Cyborg for the Strikeforce women's featherweight belt. The bout marked the first time that two women headlined a major MMA event.

Even though UFC president Dana White approached Gina Carano for a possible fight against Ronda Rousey in 2014, the bout with Cyborg was the last time she performed in a professional MMA contest.

Gina Carano's film and television career

Premiere Of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" - Red Carpet

Although Gina Carano had some minor parts in a couple of television series, her first credit as an actress in a full-length movie happened in 2009. She played Veretta Vendetta in the direct-to-DVD film Blood and Bone, which also featured MMA cult icon Kimbo Slice.

Gina Carano's other acting roles include Riley Hicks in "Fast & Furious 6," Officer Kris Bauhaus in "Heist," and Angel Dust in "Deadpool." Her part in The Mandalorian was an essential step for her career as an actress.

Why is Gina Carano in the news?

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

Gina Carano has been making headlines lately because of her political views. She shared a controversial sequence of images to her Instagram stories, which caused an uproar on social media with a hashtag calling for her to be fired.

One of the posts suggested that being a Republican in the United States was comparable to being a Jew during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany. Another picture uploaded to Gina Carano's profile had an anti-mask statement.

The pressure put on the show's producers was effective as #FireGinaCarano reached thousands of mentions on Twitter. Lucasfilm, responsible for The Mandalorian, released a statement calling Gina Carano's posts "abhorrent and unacceptable." The actress was also dropped as a client by her talent agency UTA.