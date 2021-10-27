What happened to Khamzat Chimaev's lip?

Khamzat Chimaev injured his face and lip after he fell down the stairs as a child. Chimaev revealed the story behind his scarred lip in an interview on YouTube. He said:

"My mom told me this, but I don't remember myself. I was two years old and we had a big staircase in our house and I fell down on the concrete. I had a ripped lip, a couple of my teeth were knocked out and I also broke my nose. I still can't breathe from my right nostril."

Khamzat Chimaev has been a dominant force inside the UFC octagon. The Russian-born Swedish mixed martial artist is 9-0 in his professional MMA career and 3-0 in his UFC career.

'Borz' has managed to exponentially increase his fan following during his short UFC career. Chimaev's fighting style is reminiscent of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he has been compared to the retired legend multiple times.

Khamzat Chimaev was previously scheduled to face Leon Edwards but unfortunately contracted COVID-19 in December 2020. After suffering chronic and lingering symptoms and edging very close to retiring from MMA, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt made a full recovery.

He's now set to face Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in what will be his fourth outing in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya called Khamzat Chimaev a "rat lip"; 'Borz' responded by warning 'The Last Stylebender'

Israel Adesanya, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, called Khamzat Chimaev a "rat lip". While discussing the UFC prospect, the UFC middleweight king turned towards his manager, who was present in the same room, and said:

“Have you seen him fight? The rat lip? Tim said he might have fought lower level of competition so far. That’s what Tim said. Fair enough. I’ll see him fight probably this weekend and I’ll make my assessment. So he thinks I’m an easy fight? That’s interesting. Everybody does this when they’re coming up [just talking] casting a wide net. Keep casting.”

Chimaev didn't take the casual comments too well and responded to Adesanya shortly after on Twitter:

"@stylebender what do you said about me it will cost you your belt if you’re still the champion Good luck"

Edited by Jack Cunningham