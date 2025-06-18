What if Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev both lose their next fights? Exploring how the UFC would handle the promotional nightmare

Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev are both preparing for their opportunities to become two-division champions. However, there is the possibility that they could both fall short. They appeared to be heading on a collision course after Topuria relinquished his featherweight championship. Still, Makhachev did the same with his lightweight championship in favor of a move to welterweight.

Topuria is set to take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 317 next Saturday. Meanwhile, Makhachev is set to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his welterweight championship at a later date.

Topuria and Makhachev are both moving up a division and will be the smaller competitors. They may also not have the same advantages they had when competing against opponents who were 10 pounds lighter.

What if Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev both lose their next fights? What is next for them in the UFC? Follow along to explore the probable options.

Exploring how the UFC could handle Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev possibly losing their next fights

Although it could be perceived as a promotional nightmare for the UFC if Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev both lose their next fights, there can be a path for both competitors to not only thrive but also compete in lucrative bouts.

For Topuria, a loss to Charles Oliveira would be a setback in his lightweight title pursuit, but it would still be the first loss on his professional record. After relinquishing his featherweight championship, 'El Matador' would likely still be in the title picture and have plenty of appealing options.

It's important to note that Topuria has a knockout win over Max Holloway, who also made a permanent move to 155 pounds. Holloway is currently ranked No.4, so a potential rematch being contested at lightweight, and possibly for the 'BMF' title, could be an option.

In addition, Topuria already has an ongoing beef with lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett, so the UFC could easily match them up for a main event clash and can raise the stakes by making it a title eliminator.

For Makhachev, a loss to Jack Della Maddalena would be a setback due to his status as No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, but wouldn't be detrimental. He would have options available to him, such as retirement or a return to lightweight to challenge the winner of Topuria vs. Oliveira.

Since Makhachev relinquished his lightweight championship following a record-setting reign, the promotion might be willing to grant him an immediate title shot, even off a loss, like they did with Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out UFC on TNT's post featuring Dana White's announcement regarding Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev's next fights below:

