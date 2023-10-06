"What Islam did to him was pure machinery" - Khabib Nurmagomedov flames Bobby Green in explicit Instagram clap back following drug allegations

Khabib Nurmagomedov fired back at Bobby Green with scorching remarks in response to accusations of drug use.

During a recent episode of Jaxxon Podcast with Quinton Jackson, Green accused Russian MMA fighters, including the UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). 'King' claimed:

"Khabib and Islam, they go to a mosque, you know? They train at some place where you can't go to, USADA can't come in here. For months, they can do whatever they wanna do. Actually, Islam got caught for drugs, you know what I mean when he first came. But he was like 'Oh, I didn't know. This is all the stuff that Russia was giving us as we were kids'."

Check out Green's comments below:

'The Eagle' recently turned to Instagram Stories to deliver a sharp retort to Green. The former lightweight kingpin emphasized that both he and Makhachev have undergone nearly 50 doping tests and reminded Green of Makhachev's dominant performance in their fight (translated from Russian):

"There's nothing wrong with giving power to a champion, whether you like it or not. But it is not given to everyone, for this you need brains and preferably not from straw. @islam_makhachev You can't give them a break. And tell him that I have about 300 amateur fights in different sports, Islam has been playing amateur (kick) sports also since 9 years old and has vast experience behind him. I am not talking about experience in professionals anymore."

He added:

"I took the doping test 49 times in 5 years. Islam is about to have 50 tests, someone tell Bobby what Islam did to him was pure machinery used for years."

Check out Nurmagomedov's post below:

Credits: Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram

Meanwhile, Bobby Green has a prior history of failing a test. He tested positive for androstenolone, which forced him to withdraw from his UFC 276 bout against Jim Miller in July 2022, leading to a subsequent six-month suspension.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be joining Islam Makhachev's UFC 294 training camp

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to be a part of the training camp of his longtime friend and teammate Islam Makhachev as the 155-pound champion prepares for his title fight at UFC 294.

Makhachev is gearing up to defend his lightweight championship in a much-anticipated rematch against Charles Oliveira, which will serve as the headline event scheduled for October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

During a recent ESPN interview, Makhachev expressed his delight at the UFC Hall of Famer's presence at his training camp:

"He will come tomorrow. We waiting for him. Yeah, tomorrow he will come to Dubai. With us in the camp. He’s gonna be here. He’s not gonna be my corner of course, but he will be here to help. We have couple more guys gonna fight [in] other organizations here in Abu Dhabi. I don’t know fight day where he’s gonna be but next two weeks he’s gonna be here with us."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (from 16:48):