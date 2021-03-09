What is Jon Jones' arm length and does he have the greatest reach in the UFC?

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest martial artist to set foot in the octagon. But it isn't just skill that defines a great fighter's prowess. Physical attributes play a massive role in determining the various advantages and shortcomings of a martial artist. Standing at 6-foot, 4-inches tall, the 33-year-old Jon Jones boasts an incredible 84.5-inch reach, rendering him virtually untouchable inside the cage.

Making his UFC debut on August 9th, 2008, Jon Jones quickly rose the ranks to identify as one of the up-and-coming light-heavyweight contenders. Going against top guys in the division like Stephan Bonnar and Brandon Vera, Jones transitioned into a space that would eventually earn him his first title shot at 205 lbs.

On March 19th, 2011, Jon Jones was slated to square off against former light-heavyweight champion - Mauricio Rua. The fight was one-sided with Jones dominating the proceedings; eventually winning the bout via technical knockout. This etched his name into the history books as the youngest UFC champion in the organization's history at just 20-years of age. Jones has since successfully defended his title 13 times, making him the best in the division's history. He is now looking to move up to the heavyweight division after ceremoniously clearing out the 205-weight class.

Welcome to the club 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/UfRotzndNJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 14, 2021

Does Jon Jones have the greatest reach in the UFC?

At a mammoth 84.5 inches, Jon Jones' reach is tied with UFC heavyweight legend Stefan Struve. But with Struve standing nearly a foot taller than Jones at 7-feet, the sheer freakish nature of the latter's build is emphasized.

Making it difficult for opponents to work inside the clinch, Jones keeps them at bay by utilizing his long reach. This also aids him in measuring distance to plan his next move of attack.

Catch 'Bones' sharpening his tools for his highly anticipated jump to the heavyweight division.

I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape pic.twitter.com/qjEsXfShid — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 26, 2021

Jon Jones may have all the brawn, but the New Mexico-native is also known to have a sharp fight IQ. Baiting his opponents into playing a game that he's best suited for, Jones has overcome the more durable contenders in the division such as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Daniel Cormier, and Alexander Gustafsson.

Following Jon Jones' recent move to heavyweight, do you think his reach advantage will act as a determinant factor? Be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!