What's next for Kelvin Gastelum?

There was a time when Kelvin Gastelum was quoted as the future of the middleweight division. Despite the short height and reach disadvantage, Gastelum covers distance with great ease, and can knockout any fighter in the middleweight division.

It was evident when he came close to dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in what was a "Fight of the Year" outing. Needless to say, Gastelum's brutal knockout of Michael Bisping still sends chills down the spine of every MMA fan. However, it was Gastelum's style of fighting which piqued everybody's attention. He has a granite chin which not only withstood Darren Till's powerful striking, and Adesanya's deadly combinations, but has also been tested against notable fighters like Johny Hendricks, Jacare Souza, and Tyron Woodley.

What's more interesting to note is the fact that Gastelum's only unanimous decision loss came at the close encounter Israel Adesanya at UFC 236. Gastelum has lost six times inside the octagon, with 3 split decision loses. Gastelum's most recent loss against Jack Hermansson at Fight Island via submission is the first time Gastelum has lost a fight in the first round.

Needless to say, Gastelum requires multiple victories to his name to get back in the title picture. He hasn't been the same inside the octagon. Additionally, Kelvin Gastelum has found himself in a lot of trouble outside the octagon, with recurring weight cut issues. Gastelum also tested positive for marijuana in relation with his last bout against Darren Till at UFC 244. However, despite the three consecutive losses, Gastelum still remains a threat to the entire division.

Can Kelvin Gastelum become the UFC Middleweight Champion

UFC 244 Till v Gastelum

Since both the fighters did not incur any damage in the fight, it's highly likely that both Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum might make a quick turnaround. While a rematch is certainly on the cards, Yoel Romero is another option for Gastelum going forward.

Gastelum can jump back in the ship with a win over Hermansson if he gets a rematch. With Darren Till and Robert Whittaker scheduled to fight later this month, and Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan slated to fight each other next month, there aren't many options for Kelvin Gastelum for a quick turnaround.

Truly embarrassed guys. I’m sorry. My team, my family @UFC @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so u can know who u are, what u can rise from, how u can still come out of it. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 19, 2020

Kelvin Gastelum has received a lot of criticism over the past few months. However, this is his chance to silence his critics, and bask in the old glory days yet again. While the loss against Jack Hermansson has caused a lot of trouble for Kelvin Gastelum going forward, it has certainly not ceased him from the opportunity of becoming the UFC middleweight champion once again.