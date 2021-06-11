What is the start time for UFC 263 (June 12, 2021)?

The UFC is returning to the state of Arizona this weekend with what promises to be as exciting a card as they come.

UFC 263 is set to go down this Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with a stacked card from top to bottom.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will take on Marvin Vettori in their long-awaited rematch to defend his belt for the third time. The co-main event will feature a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and top challenger Brandon Moreno.

Despite two title bouts on the card, fight fans seem to be looking forward to the most is the the return of Nate Diaz to the octagon. The Stockton native, who 'lit up' the UFC 263 press conference and walked out as the star of the event despite saying the least amount of words, will face no.3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round, non-title contest.

Also Read: What channel is UFC 263 on tonight?

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 - Timings

Here are the timings for the telecast of UFC 263 live from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

USA

The early prelims of UFC 263 start in the USA at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT on Saturday, June 12, followed by the preliminary card beginning at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. The pay-per-view main card, featuring five high-profile bouts, will begin at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The entire card will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the US. Prelims and early prelims can be watched on ESPN and ESPN Deportes as well.

UK

The UFC 263 early prelims will begin in the United Kingdom at 11 pm BST on Saturday, June 12. However, by the time BT Sport starts telecasting the preliminary card, it will be Sunday, June 13 already. The prelims start at 1 am BST on Sunday, followed by the main card from 3 am BST.

India

Indian viewers will not be able to watch UFC 263 before early morning on Sunday, June 13, thanks to the time difference with the United States. The early prelims start in India at 3:30 am IST on Sunday, followed by the prelims at 5:30 am IST. The main card will commence at 7:30 am IST and will be carried exclusively by Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony LIV app and website.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh