What time is Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Australia? Here is everything you should know

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou takes place tomorrow and will mark one of the biggest crossover fights in recent memory. Tyson Fury steps in as the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, unbeaten in 34 boxing matches. On the other side of the ring will be Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion.

The Cameroonian's nuclear arsenal of knockout power has generated a level of intrigue in the bout, with many wondering if it will be enough for him to overcome Fury's disproportionate advantages in pure boxing skill and experience. The pair will compete for the celebratory WBC Commemorative Riyadh Championship.

But what is the time for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? According to DAZN, ring walks will be at the following times: 5:40 P.M. ET (Eastern Time) / 10:40 P.M. BST (British Summer Time) / 12:40 A.M. AST (Arabia Standard Time) on Sunday. But what of Australia, which has hosted several combat sports events this year?

Australia actually plays hosts to several different time zones. So the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup will actually take place at different times in Australia, depending on which part of the country. At AWST (Australian Western Standard Time) in Perth, the fight will start at 5:40 A.M. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at ACWST (Australian Central Western Standard Time), the fight will start at 6:25 A.M., also on Sunday. Elsewhere, at ACST (Australian Central Standard Time) in Darwin, the bout starts later at 7:10 A.M. on Sunday. At AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) in Brisbane, it starts at 7:40 A.M. on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, ACDT (Australia Central Daylight Time) in Adelaide, will air the fight at 8:10 A.M. In Sydney, the fight starts 30 minutes later on Sunday at 8:40 A.M. AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time), which is also the exact time for LHDT (Lord Howe Daylight Time).

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be the first fight attended by the former UFC champion's family

Francis Ngannou has taken part in several high-profile fights in his career. His greatest professional achievement as a combat sports athlete was defeating Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Unfortunately, the bout took place during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic made traveling extremely difficult.

So, Ngannou's family couldn't be present for the crowning achievement of his MMA career. However, they will be in attendance for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout, which will go down as one of the greatest upsets in all of combat sports if Ngannou manages to beat Fury.