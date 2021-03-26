What time do UFC 260 weigh-ins start?

UFC 260 will be the UFC's fourth pay-per-view event of the year, which is set to be headlined by the heavyweight bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Both heavyweights had previously fought each other in January 2018, where Miocic comfortably edged past Ngannou via unanimous decision (50–44, 50–44, 50–44).

The event will take place on March 27, 2021, at the UFC Apex Arena in Nevada, United States. However, the fighters competing on the UFC 260 card will be making weight later today, March 26. The weigh-ins will be streamed live on UFC's YouTube channel.

Tomorrow morning, we hit the scales ⚖️



📱 Check out all the streaming options to watch live. #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/5g95tLL2rU — UFC (@ufc) March 26, 2021

UFC 260 weigh-ins time in the United States

Weigh-ins in the United States will commence at 11.50 am ET on Friday, March 26.

UFC 260 weigh-ins time in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the UFC 260 weigh-ins will begin at 3.50 pm GMT on Friday, March 26.

UFC 260 weigh-ins time in India

UFC 260 weigh-ins in India will start at 9.20 pm IST on Friday, March 26.

Advertisement

Who else is fighting at UFC 260?

Apart from the heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, there are plenty of exciting matchups set to take place at UFC 260. Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque will battle it out in the co-main event to cement their positions in the divisional rankings.

Luque, who has won eight of his last nine fights, will be hoping to climb the ranks of the welterweight division with a win over Woodley. On the other hand, 'The Chosen One' is desperately looking for a victory, having lost all three of his last fights. Woodley is currently ranked No.7 in the 170-pound division.

UFC 260 will also mark the return of Sean O'Malley, who will be challenging Brazil's Thomas Almeida in a bantamweight bout. 'Sugar' suffered the first loss of his MMA career in his previous fight against Marlon Vera. The 26-year-old claimed he is "mentally undefeated" after succumbing to a leg injury that cost him the fight opposite Vera.

List of all the fights taking place at UFC 260:

Heavyweight bout: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Women’s flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs Omar Morales

Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar