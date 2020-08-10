What would the UFC Heavyweight Division look like minus Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic? (Opinion)

Trilogies are one of the most exciting things in sports. Especially when things are tied at one and one. This coming Saturday's main event between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 not only will declare a winner of this rivalry but for all intents and purposes; it declares the best heavyweight in UFC history.

The matchup of Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will close out the career of "DC" or so he insists. But even at the age of 41, he isn't a shell of his younger self. This brings to mind those great athletes that walk away too soon, rather than too late, like a Barry Sanders.

With the only 2 losses in Cormier's career coming against his two biggest rivals, one could only wish he'd change his mind and stick around to finish his business with Jon Jones as well. At either light heavyweight or heavyweight. But between hosting multiple shows, and an expanding family, along with all those duties, calling it a day is understandable.

Daniel Cormier has made it clear that the trilogy with Stipe Miocic is all about legacy. While that may be true, he also sang that song about Jon Jones.

It still doesn't mean that going through another lead up to a Jones vs DC fight wouldn't be exciting, even without audiences being allowed to be there live for it. But we have all learned especially in combat sports, retirement can be a temporary thing.

Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, only has one more loss. And should he send Daniel Cormier into retirement on a loss, he could have another trilogy in the near future. Stipe Miocic is 1-1 against Junior Dos Santos who is in the midst of making a title run of his own. But first, Miocic would have to get through a much different Francis Ngannou and probably Curtis Blaydes.

What if both Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier walked away from the UFC though?

There's no secret Stipe Miocic has not had the best of terms with UFC management. At least after winning the belt the first time. To the powers that be he's come off as a malcontent that wants things his way, and won't bend. And Stipe Miocic vocalizes his displeasure the way things ran a couple of times.

With that, a baby daughter at home, and being a volunteer firefighter, life just isn't easy. So he could walk, win, lose, or draw. Inside the walls of the UFC offices, there has to be a what-if scenario planned out. It also means 2 vacant slots in the rankings. Those would probably be filled by Marcin Tybura and dare it to be said, Greg Hardy.

As far as the strap goes, if you went solely on rankings it would be between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in yet another trilogy. The only problem with that is "The Predator" already owns 2 very decisive wins over "Razor", so a 3rd time around would be a hard sell.

Derrick Lewis who has decided to start taking MMA seriously may wind up sliding into that slot. And riding a 3-fight win streak, he can make a claim for that place in line. Plus he already has a win over Francis. The 35-year-old Texan said he's looking to drop enough weight that he won't have to drain himself to cut to 265. If he can slide down to a decent 235 to 245, he'd be 100 times more dangerous now.

The majority of the heavyweights are coming into their primes, so a big turnover is on the horizon. It's just a matter of will it happen with two new dogs on top of the mountain.