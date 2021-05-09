What is UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson's ethnicity?

Michelle Waterson was born on January 6, 1986, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States. She is of Thai and Caucasian ethnicity. According to Gossip Gist, Waterson was born to a Thai mother and a Caucasian father.

Before realizing that she has a penchant for fighting, Michelle Waterson worked as a waitress at the famous American restaurant chain, Hooters. She pursued a modeling career in 2004 before trying her hand at MMA.

Michelle Waterson's interest in karate at a young age embellished her overall MMA skill-set. She holds a black belt in American Freestyle Karate and has also trained in Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, and wrestling.

Michelle Waterson achieved mainstream attention after featuring one of the contestants on the reality show, Fight Girls, which was broadcast on Oxygen Television Network. She made her UFC debut in July 2015, after a successful career at Invicta FC.

Michelle Waterson loses her UFC Vegas 26 fight against Marina Rodriguez:

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Waterson Weigh-in

Michelle Waterson lost to Marina Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 26. Both women engaged in an exciting five-round contest that saw Rodriguez get her hand raised at the end of the bout.

Both women were competing in a flyweight bout for the first time in their professional MMA careers. They made their UFC debut at strawweight and have been fighting in the same weight class ever since.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Waterson said she isn't too concerned about her performance in an entirely new weight division:

"There really is no difference. Honestly, I have the ability to keep the pace that I do in round one, two and three in round four and five. I do train in Albuquerque which is high altitude. My strength and conditioning coach has been working really hard on my explosive movements and my endurance," Waterson told Sportskeeda.

However, things didn't turn out the way Waterson had hoped at UFC Vegas 26. 'The Karate Hottie' was coming off a close split-decision win over Angela Hill, with which Waterson snapped her two-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Rodriguez secured a big win over Amanda Ribas in her last outing at UFC 257.