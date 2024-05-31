When Ali Abdelaziz stated that Conor McGregor would prefer imprisonment to fighting Islam Makhachev: "He would choose jail"

Despite being one of the most popular fighters in the world, Conor McGregor is not a hit with the Dagestani fighters in Islam Makhachev's camp. Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz, who manages the reigning lightweight kingpin, is convinced the flamboyant Irishman wants no piece of Makhachev.

McGregor's rivalry with Makhachev's friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov is the stuff of legends. The turbulent build-up to their UFC 229 showdown and the post-fight melee that ensued after 'The Eagle's' triumph are some of the most infamous moments in MMA history.

In a 2021 interview with MMA Junkie, before Makhachev had claimed the 155-pound belt, Abdelaziz was discussing the potential fights for his star client, when he stated that McGregor would go to any length to avoid facing the 32-year-old:

Trending

"If Conor McGregor wants to get one more a** whooping from the Dagestani mafia, we can give it to him. At the end of the day, he is still talking, still insulting people, assaulting people, and still going to jail. But listen, being locked in jail, or being locked with Islam Makhachev, he has to choose. I believe he would choose jail."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments about Conor McGregor below (8:05):

Abdelaziz added that the feud between McGregor and the Dagestani fighters will never be over, as no one will ever forgive him for all the ill he spoke about Nurmagomedov and his family.

McGregor is scheduled to return to active completion against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, while Makhachev will next be seen this weekend against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

When Conor McGregor called Ali Abdelaziz an "informant"

It would be an understatement to say that everything about UFC 229 headlined by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov was chaotic. Right from the build-up, the bad blood between the pair was apparent.

Tensions were running high leading up to the fight, especially after McGregor's infamous fighter bus attack. At the pre-fight press conference for the event, 'The Notorious' was in no mood to let up and continued his onslaught at his opponent and his team.

The Irishman sent MMA fans into a frenzy as he made scathing remarks about 'The Eagle's' manager Ali Abdelaziz:

"He was pulled off of a fight going from Cairo, Egypt to New York City on September 11, 2001. He was caught with five passports in his possession, he turned informant and turned on the people that he was working with. I don't even know how that man is in this f*****g country... Don't ever take information from an informant."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on Ali Abdelaziz below: