When Caio Borralho got honest about Khamzat Chimaev's scope at middleweight, came clean on "very hard" training session with 'Borz' 

Previously, Caio Borralho opened up about his training session with Khamzat Chimaev. Borralho also discussed Chimaev's chances in middleweight, extending his support towards the undefeated contender's UFC future.

'The Natural' and 'Borz' are on a collision course. After news of Dricus du Plessis being injured surfaced, the Brazilian stepped in and challenged Chimaev for an interim title fight, prompting a mocking response from 'Borz.'

Amid the online back-and-forth, Home of Fight on X shared a clip of Borralho's 2023 interview with journalist James Lynch, in which 'The Natural' expressed his thoughts on the training session with Chimaev.

''I went straight to work with Khamzat. He's from Chechnya. There's a lot of Chechen guys talking to me, Dagestani. He's good, he's good... It was very hard, bro. It was good training. I evolved a lot. The time I was there was last year, so was good. Good training."

He added:

I think he can be successful any way he wants. think the better way for him is 170 because he's not that big, but he can make 185 and he will be hydrated and be strong. So he can do some noise in both divisions for sure.''

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Caio Borralho's teammate slams Khamzat Chimaev

Surging UFC middleweight Caio Borralho's recent callout didn't sit well with Khamzat Chimaev, who shared a picture of him submitting Borralho in a past training session.

This sparked a reaction from Borralho's teammate and emerging lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy, who took to X and blasted back at Chimaev for his Instagram story. Ruffy urged the UFC to schedule a fight between Chimaev and Borralho, writing:

''Enough of this nonsense [Chimaev], We all know how camp training works. [UFC] send the contract, let's take the belt. [Borralho] will be the first Fighting Nerd to win the belt."

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below:

