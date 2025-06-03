When Colby Covington made NSFW accusation about Jon Jones: "He has a lot of fruity tendencies" 

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington previously appeared in an interview with MMA Guru, during which he shared that his former roommate Jon Jones had a lot of "fruity tendencies."

Jones and Covington were roommates when they competed as wrestlers at Iowa Central Community College. 'Chaos' claimed that during their time together, Jones displayed what he described as "fruity" behavior and even alleged that 'Bones' wanted to "grope" him during wrestling. Covington said:

"He has a lot of fruity tendencies, it all adds up. I really do truly believe he swings both sides of the fence. He used to paint his nails all the time. He painted them black, white, and I think he once did pink for a wrestling match. The way he would wrestle me, it was almost like he wanted to grope me."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Covington is currently ranked No.9 in the welterweight division, having lost his previous two bouts back to back against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley. Meanwhile, 'Bones' has left fans wondering if he will face Tom Aspinall or retire, with Aspinall most recently claiming that he is ready to get the division moving again.

Jon Jones labels Colby Covington as most overrated UFC fighter

Jon Jones recently appeared on the DeepCut podcast and hinted at Colby Covington as the most overrated UFC fighter. Although 'Bones' refused to give out names, he shared the initials of the fighter, "C.C.," which point toward his former college roommate, 'Chaos.' Jones said:

"I could say his name, but it's really just because I don't like him, and saying his name gives him clout, which I also don't want to do. But his initials are C.C. and he's a total douchebag. If you watch the sport, people would know who I'm talking about."

Check Jon Jones' comments below:

