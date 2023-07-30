When Conor McGregor teared up after hearing his old Vincent van Gogh quote about losing his mind

Conor McGregor once teared up after hearing his old Vincent van Gogh quote about losing his mind.

James Mistry, during the build-up to McGregor vs. Poirier 2, recalled the quote that McGregor had made in 2013 about the famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh by reading it to him from his phone.

"I've lost my mind on this game like Vincent van Gogh, dedicated his life to his art and he lost his mind in the process. That's happened to me," Mistry said.

McGregor, who is known for his stellar one-liners and trash talks, was at a loss for words at the moment. After giving a profound hearing to the quote, the Irishman, realizing his achievements, poignantly replied:

"Yeah, it's been some ride. I've got it done and I'm up here mad as a brush. You know what I mean, I've been through it all my friend. I appreciate that, it's been a wild ride for me."

Watch the video below:

McGregor flaunts a ruthless and cold persona in his fights and build-ups to them, and he rarely exhibits emotions in his press interactions. The recital of his quote by Mistry, however, left him visibly moved.

Conor McGregor lauds Kylie Minogue's concert in Las Vegas and can't wait to see her

UFC superstar Conor McGregor can't keep himself from expressing his appreciation for Australian singer and songwriter Kylie Minogue. The pop star, who has sold over 70 million records worldwide, is preparing for her upcoming concert in Las Vegas. The former UFC double-division champion took to Twitter to express his support for her concert while waiting in anticipation for it.

Conor McGregor has always remained a raging topic among MMA fans and has shown an interest in and appreciation for art. The Irishman recently paid a moving tribute to Sinead O'Connor on her sudden death while describing her as his friend.

"Can’t wait to come see you in Vegas! Great move!"

Check out his tweet below:

