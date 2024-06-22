When Conor McGregor thanked "wrestling and judo" after surviving near-death car accident: "The driver couldn't see me"

Conor McGregor was once struck by a speeding car while cycling in Ireland. Last January, the former two-division UFC champion shared multiple videos on social media showing the aftermath of a potentially fatal accident.

As seen in the video, 'The Notorious' emerged from the incident without injury. Despite the scare, he showed no anger toward the driver and thanked God for his well-being. Visibly shaken, McGregor remarked, "I could have been dead there," as the driver, seemingly blinded by sunlight, apologized.

McGregor attributed his survival in the crash to his training in wrestling and judo, as he highlighted his heightened awareness and ability to manage the impact in an Instagram post:

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you, God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you, wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness of the landing saved my life."

'The Notorious' was set to make his highly anticipated return on June 29 after nearly three years away. However, last week, UFC CEO Dana White announced that McGregor's welterweight fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has been called off due to an injury sustained in training camp.

The Irishman mentioned in a social media post that the injury occurred shortly before the abruptly canceled pre-fight press conference for UFC 303 in Dublin earlier this month.

McGregor's last octagon appearance was marred by a leg fracture in the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His most recent victory came at UFC 246 in January 2020, where he clinched a 40-second knockout win against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor reveals injury photo after UFC 303 fight cancellation

The recent cancellation of Conor McGregor's comeback at UFC 303 has led to widespread doubt within the MMA community about his future in the sport. Amid rampant speculation, Chael Sonnen floated the theory that 'The Notorious' withdrew from the fight because he is in rehabilitation for substance abuse.

However, McGregor's representative, Karen Kessler, refuted Sonnen's claims about 'The Notorious' being in rehab. In an interview with TMZ, she clarified that the fight was canceled due to an injury McGregor sustained during training, and they are now looking to schedule a new date for his return.

The specifics of McGregor's injury remained undisclosed until recently when the UFC star took to X, sharing pictures of his broken pinky toe while responding to Sonnen's rumor-mongering. He wrote in a now-deleted post:

"Chael, shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from the ground and pound."

