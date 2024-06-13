When Dana White allegedly declared Conor McGregor the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world

UFC CEO Dana White supposedly labeled Conor McGregor the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. MMA legend and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has now recounted the story.

Following his UFC debut in April 2013, 'The Notorious' ascended to become a combat sports megastar and elevated the sport of MMA worldwide. McGregor's contributions to MMA notwithstanding, the UFC and White have often been criticized for their alleged favoritism toward him.

On Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon podcast, Demetrious Johnson addressed the ongoing debate about whether Jon Jones or Islam Makhachev is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Dana White chose Jones as No. 1 in the Jones-Makhachev debate, citing that 'Bones' is the greatest ever.

Johnson and Jackson seemingly concurred that Jones is the all-time pound-for-pound king. Regardless, 'Mighty Mouse' appeared to underscore that Makhachev is the current pound-for-pound king, as he's competed more frequently than Jones in recent years. He alluded that 'Bones' has fought only twice since 2020.

Moreover, 'Mighty Mouse' narrated a story featuring himself, White, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and others. Johnson had previously implied that the UFC tried to book a fight between him and Dillashaw in 2017 but it didn't materialize because they didn't pay what he (Johnson) demanded.

For years, many have hailed Johnson as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter ever. Incidentally, during his conversation with 'Rampage' on the recent podcast episode, 'Mighty Mouse' recalled that Dana White hailed Conor McGregor as the pound-for-pound best. The former UFC flyweight kingpin recalled his conversation with White and stated:

"That [Jackson agreeing with White deeming Jones No. 1] makes sense. I can see where you're coming from. That's one thing I've always respected about Dana White. He always keeps it real. I was having, you know, me and the wife — It was me, 'T-Wood' [Tyron Woodley], the wife, and his wife. And the wife was smoking weed with Snoop Dogg.

"And I was sitting there having a conversation with Dana White. I think he was just trying to get underneath my skin to make me fight T.J. Dillashaw, and he was drinking Bud Light. He goes, 'You know who the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world is, Demetrious?' I said, 'Who?' He goes, 'Conor McGregor.' I was like, 'He just f**king lost. What are you talking about?'"

Jackson then asked whether Snoop Dogg said that. Johnson replied by reiterating that it was White who labeled McGregor the pound-for-pound best. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

"Dana White. And I said, 'Dana, he just lost.' He goes, 'Doesn't matter. He'll fight anybody, anytime, anywhere.' I was like, 'Dana, you're f**king high as f**k. Are you smoking that stuff with Snoop Dogg?' Right? So, I always try to take what he says with a grain of salt."

Check out Johnson's comments below (55:50):

What's next for Demetrious Johnson and Conor McGregor?

Demetrious Johnson is the reigning One flyweight champion. He's coming off a unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at One Fight Night 10 in May 2023. Johnson has since partaken in several BJJ tournaments, but his MMA comeback date remains unclear.

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor last competed in a lightweight MMA showdown against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 (July 2021). A horrific leg injury in that matchup pushed McGregor into a lengthy MMA hiatus.

Presently, Conor McGregor is booked to return in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler that'll headline UFC 303 (June 29, 2024). However, speculation has lately abounded that the fight might be in jeopardy and the UFC is sending out feelers to seek a replacement for McGregor to salvage the fight card.