When Dana White disclosed how cocaine and other drugs were hidden in his UFC office art in plain sight 

Dana White's UFC office is where the promotion's CEO spends his time making the difficult decisions required for running an organization of such scale. However, just because it is a place of professionalism, it doesn't mean that it hasn't been customized to White's liking.

On a near-decade old interview with Jetset Magazine, he provided the interviewer with a tour of the UFC headquarters, and took the opportunity to showcase several pieces of artwork. Upon approaching a glass containing an assault rifle wrapped in dollar bills, White dropped a bombshell.

He touched on the decorations in his office (at 2:06 minutes) and revealed the presence of cocaine:

"This is probably the most testosterone-filled office on Earth, probably. That's a gun that's taped up in dollar bills and basically, what this piece of art represents is, literally on the other side, on that clip, those are all real dr*gs in there. There's cocaine, black tar heroin, and a bunch of other actual legit dr*gs that are in this clip over there. And it basically, you know, represents what war is really all about."

While the interview was conducted nine years ago, it has likely served as the source for several rumors regarding Dana White himself. He was once accused by influencer boxer Jake Paul of being a cocaine user. While that is merely a baseless accusation, other UFC figures have actually consumed cocaine.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was revealed to have failed a pre-fight drug test for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine. This came after he defended his title against career rival Daniel Cormier. While he was fined, it was the beginning of a controversial stretch of failed drug tests for Jones.

Dana White's plans for the UFC heavyweight division

After the conclusion of UFC 295, several questions arose regarding the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was the original event headliner, but a torn pectoral forced Jones to withdraw from the matchup. A different heavyweight bout, between backup fighter Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, was booked.

Aspinall emerged victorious with a first-round knockout over Pavlovich to capture the interim heavyweight title. Unfortunately, Dana White stated during the post-fight press conference that the Englishman will not face Jon Jones, and that the UFC plans to move ahead with the original Jones vs. Miocic bout.