When Dana White explained why Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't qualify as the MMA GOAT

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 24, 2025 06:52 GMT
khab
Dana White (left) once dismissed the idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) as the MMA GOAT. [Image Courtesy: @ufc on X/Twitter, and @UFC_Asia on X/Twitter]

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, UFC CEO Dana White once stopped short of declaring him the greatest fighter in MMA history. The moment occurred on episode #421 of the Lex Fridman Podcast, on which White was a guest.

While he acknowledged Nurmagomedov's legendary accomplishments and the mystique afforded to him by his unbeaten record, White ultimately felt that the injuries Nurmagomedov dealt with delayed his rise to the top. Furthermore, he felt, as do many, that 'The Eagle' retired too early.

White said:

"I think that Khabib had the potential to be in the running for that. He just didn't stick around [for long enough]. First of all, he had injuries that... he should have been where he got a lot sooner had he not had the injuries that he had and the setbacks in his career. But there's no doubt, Khabib is one of the all-time greats."
Check out Dana White's thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov's standing in the GOAT conversation (49:57):

Among the injuries that the UFC CEO referenced was a 2014 knee injury that forced 'The Eagle' out of a fight with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 178. Despite attempts to reschedule the matchup at UFC 187, the knee injury proved more severe than expected.

Another injury forced him out of a planned matchup with Tony Ferguson, one of many, at 'The Ultimate Fighter 22' finale. This injury-ridden saga kept the Dagestani star out of the octagon from April 19, 2014, to April 16, 2016.

Fortunately, his fortune was reversed upon his return, and he eventually worked his way into title contention.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated

Part of the reason Khabib Nurmagomedov is often brought up in conversations about the greatest fighter of all time is that he retired unbeaten with a 29-0 record. To further strengthen the argument in his favor, he has barely ever lost a round, losing only two highly contentious rounds in fights he ultimately dominated.

Unfortunately, his short stint at the top, during which he submitted Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, has always been held against him, as have the records of the opponents he faced in the first half of his career.

