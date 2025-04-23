When Dana White got brutally honest with Joe Rogan on why he called quits on his boxing career: "Fu*k, what if that happens to me"

Dana White once honestly admitted to Joe Rogan what resulted in him quitting his boxing career and pursuing other interests. The UFC CEO has been a lifelong boxing fan long before his foray into MMA and even had aspirations of competing.

Ad

After years of training and amateur competition, White decided to forgo a boxing career and eventually ventured into management by repping the likes of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz and finally joined the UFC brass along with Zuffa owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

During episode #327 of JRE, White told Rogan that his boxing aspirations changed forever after seeing the noticeable effects that the sport can have on fighters. He recalled witnessing a young, highly touted boxer visiting the gym and being all out of sorts in terms of his verbal communication, which resulted in him becoming brutally honest with himself. White said:

Ad

Trending

"I was in the gym one day and there was this dude who was a local fighter... He came in one day and he was in his early 30s, 31 or 32, and he was fu**ed up. He was punchy, fu**ing moping around kind of throwing. And I remember the day that I looked at him, I said, fu*k, what if that happens to me and then the minute you fu**ing start thinking like that, you're not the real deal. No matter how much you think you want it or you think you do, it was the day I realized that I wasn't."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:43):

Ad

Dana White recalls wild gym fight between Roger Mayweather and young heavyweight

Dana White also recalled another wild gym experience that he witnessed involving Roger Mayweather and a young heavyweight.

During the aforementioned video, White noted that Mayweather, father of Floyd, was well into his 40s and was involved in a heated argument with a 24-year-old heavyweight boxer that resulted in an actual fight. The UFC CEO said:

Ad

"[Mayweather] said, 'What you say, motherfu**er?' They get into it back-and-forth and they got into the fu**ing ring and started fighting... At the end of the round when the bell went off... Roger fu**ing lit him up and said, 'No rounds motherfu**er'... Roger fu**ing whooped his a**... then hit him another 8, 9 times after." [3:00]

Ad

Check out the clip featuring Dana White's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.