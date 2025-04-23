When Dana White got brutally honest with Joe Rogan on why he called quits on his boxing career: "Fu*k, what if that happens to me"

Dana White once honestly admitted to Joe Rogan what resulted in him quitting his boxing career and pursuing other interests. The UFC CEO has been a lifelong boxing fan long before his foray into MMA and even had aspirations of competing.
After years of training and amateur competition, White decided to forgo a boxing career and eventually ventured into management by repping the likes of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz and finally joined the UFC brass along with Zuffa owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.
During episode #327 of JRE, White told Rogan that his boxing aspirations changed forever after seeing the noticeable effects that the sport can have on fighters. He recalled witnessing a young, highly touted boxer visiting the gym and being all out of sorts in terms of his verbal communication, which resulted in him becoming brutally honest with himself. White said:
"I was in the gym one day and there was this dude who was a local fighter... He came in one day and he was in his early 30s, 31 or 32, and he was fu**ed up. He was punchy, fu**ing moping around kind of throwing. And I remember the day that I looked at him, I said, fu*k, what if that happens to me and then the minute you fu**ing start thinking like that, you're not the real deal. No matter how much you think you want it or you think you do, it was the day I realized that I wasn't."
Check out Dana White's comments below (0:43):
Dana White recalls wild gym fight between Roger Mayweather and young heavyweight
Dana White also recalled another wild gym experience that he witnessed involving Roger Mayweather and a young heavyweight.
During the aforementioned video, White noted that Mayweather, father of Floyd, was well into his 40s and was involved in a heated argument with a 24-year-old heavyweight boxer that resulted in an actual fight. The UFC CEO said:
"[Mayweather] said, 'What you say, motherfu**er?' They get into it back-and-forth and they got into the fu**ing ring and started fighting... At the end of the round when the bell went off... Roger fu**ing lit him up and said, 'No rounds motherfu**er'... Roger fu**ing whooped his a**... then hit him another 8, 9 times after." [3:00]
Check out the clip featuring Dana White's comments below: