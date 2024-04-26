When Dana White suspected alcohol made Conor McGregor face-off with Mike Perry at rival promotion's event - "Probably had something to do with it"

UFC CEO Dana White was particularly lenient with Conor McGregor after the Irishman inadvertently contributed to promoting BKFC by facing off against Mike Perry at one of their events.

After Perry's second-round win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, 'Platinum' requested a face-off against the Irishman who attended the event.

'The Notorious' respected the fighter's wishes and the pair had a face-off in the squared circle. McGregor even had a BKFC championship belt on his shoulder during the face-off.

Speaking about the incident on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White made light of the incident by stating that alcohol probably had a part to play in McGregor's actions at the BKFC event:

"Yeah, I think that Conor went out and was having fun and got caught up in the moment. The dude [Perry] called him into the ring and he [McGregor] did it. I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper No. Twelve, I'm sure that probably had something to do with it too. Listen man at the end of the day, Conor has done a lot here, he's made a lot of money. The guy is out having fun and you know, it's all good."

Catch Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below (6:21):

After almost a three-year hiatus from the sport, McGregor is scheduled to make his MMA return at UFC 303 on June 29 during the International Fight Week against Michael Chandler.

When Mike Perry teased the idea of a bare-knuckle boxing blockbuster against Conor McGregor

While Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry at bare-knuckle boxing won't happen as long as the Irishman is signed to the UFC, 'Platinum' believes it has all the makings of a blockbuster.

In an interview with TMZ Sports following his win over Luke Rockhold, the former UFC fighter teased the idea of such a fight, saying :

"I think a fight [between McGregor and me] looks very entertaining [will all the] the build up the sh*t talk. We've both been professionals in this business for a long time... I got some big people pushing behind me who would want to make something like this happen. They believe in me and my skills and my attributes in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. He is still with the UFC, lets hope he beats Michael Chandler and then we can really make the biggest fight in the world, 'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (2:57):