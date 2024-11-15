When Daniel Cormier claimed Jon Jones doesn't deserve Conor McGregor-esque money after he allegedly turned down $30M to fight Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier once asserted that Jon Jones is unworthy of a massive payday after reportedly turning down an offer to face Francis Ngannou. Jones relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title in August 2020 to pursue a shot at the heavyweight title. In his divisional debut, 'Bones' was expected to face then-reigning champion Ngannou.

However, Jones sought to renegotiate for a ten-figure payday to face 'The Predator,' making it clear that he wouldn’t move up to the heavyweight division unless he were offered such a substantial sum. At the time, his relationship with Dana White began to sour, with the UFC CEO alleging that Jones was demanding $30 million to fight Ngannou.

During a May 2021 episode of the ESPN show DC & Helwani, Cormier acknowledged that Jones was certainly worthy of a pay bump, considering his achievements inside the octagon.

However, 'DC' also pointed out that Jones did not deserve to be compensated anywhere near the level of UFC's biggest pay-per-view draw, Conor McGregor:

"I think he does deserve a large number. If Conor McGregor – and I don’t know what Conor makes, but I heard Conor makes about $15 million to show up, then he gets all the pay-per-view. If Conor makes $15 million to show up, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. If Conor McGregor makes something in that range, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. It should be a tier beneath that."

He added:

"But I don’t believe he should make what Conor McGregor makes. I do believe that Conor McGregor, there should be a difference in the pay scale because of what he has meant to the company."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:37):

When Jon Jones disputed Dana White’s claim of $30 million request for Francis Ngannou showdown

In April 2021, Jon Jones took to X and firmly denied ever requesting a $30 million payday from Dana White or any other UFC executive for a title fight against Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title:

"I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter [Campbell], @danawhite [Dana White] just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or..."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

White suggested that the UFC had moved on from a potential fight between Jones and Ngannou after 'Bones' reportedly demanded a ten-figure payday. The promotion then turned its attention to arranging a matchup between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

