"Between five and seven" - When Daniel Cormier revealed the base purses of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier once revealed how much UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Israel Adesanya make.

Appearing as a guest on The Pivot Podcast, Cormier was asked how much the biggest superstars in the UFC earn. 'DC' dropped some insider information by disclosing the estimated purses of some of the promotion's most popular fighters:

"Izzy [Israel Adesanya], seven million is what I think Izzy is making now. Between five and seven [million]. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] made probably 10. Conor [McGregor] makes 20... Fifteen [to] 20 base. When you walk into the ring you get paid. And guess where you get paid? In the locker room. You walk back and they give you a check [worth] three, four million. Five million. Whatever it is, they give it to you in the back."

Watch Cormier's comments below:

However, it's important to note that the figures Cormier laid out are merely estimates. Unlike other major sports leagues in the United States, where pay and contract details are openly declared, there's no such disclosure for athletes in the UFC or any other top MMA organization, for that matter.

Daniel Cormier explains that UFC fighters earn "five times" of their purse

Daniel Cormier also revealed that UFC fighters, especially the most prominent names, make significantly more than their base pay.

Aside from their purse, fighters can earn from sponsorships and pay-per-view points, depending on their contract. With that in mind, 'DC' suggested that most UFC superstars rake in four to five times what their base pay indicates.

"So for me, it's like you become a partner in the business once you become a champion," Cormier added. "Because now, to your point, it's not just the fight purse that you see. A lot of times, in those fight purses, you don't see the real numbers either. You'll see 500 grand, when in reality, it could be four times that, five times that."

Unfortunately, the company has limited fighter sponsorship ever since it struck an apparel deal, first with Reebok and then with Venum. UFC fighters used to be allowed to have their own sponsors' logos on their fight gear to maximize their earning opportunities.

However, they are no longer allowed to do so. With that in mind, fighters like Francis Ngannou and Luke Rockhold have been advocating for reform.

Watch Daniel Cormier's full appearance on The Pivot podcast below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari