When Dillon Danis' backup Mike Perry bizarrely challenged Paige VanZant to a fight for $250K

Logan Paul has Mike Perry on standby as a backup fighter for his boxing showdown against Dillon Danis, given 'El Jefe's' reputation for pulling out of fights at the last minute.

Danis has been keeping things interesting en route to the fight with his incessant trolling efforts online against Paul and his fiancee. Although few can top the Bellator fighter's mind games, his potential replacement is no slouch when it comes to bizarre quips.

In 2021, fans were left confused when 'Platinum' made a callout against former UFC female superstar Paige VanZant. In a post on X, the 32-year-old wrote:

"I’ll fight @paigevanzant bare knuckle for 250k? Otherwise, it’s not worth the risk!"

While Danis is yet to box professionally, Perry has made the walk as a pro, albeit in a losing effort. However, the former UFC star holds a spotless bare-knuckle boxing record of 3-0.

Danis vs. Paul will serve as the co-headliner to KSI vs. Tommy Fury at the Misfits Boxing - The PRIME Card event on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

Odds Shark has pegged 'The Maverick' as a huge -450 favorite for the matchup, with Danis a +330 underdog. While Paul's boxing record of 0-1 is hardly a matter of pride, he did fight to a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition bout.

Mike Perry shoots back at Dillon Danis for disrespectful X post

With Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fast approaching, there have been rumblings about 'El Jefe' pulling out from the event. Earlier today, in a post on X, the MMA fighter seemingly suggested that he was backing out of the fight.

However, minutes later, the Bellator fighter made a U-turn on his previous statement, reaffirming that he'll make the walk on October 14.

Amid these confusions, Mike Perry shared a video on X, hinting that he'll be replacing Danis at the AO Arena, an act Danis tried to counter by belittling 'Platinum'. 'El Jefe' wrote:

"Who’s Mike Perry?"

The former UFC star wasn't too thrilled with the 30-year-old's response and shot back, replying:

"I like punching people for loads of cash, long walks on the beach with my family and drinking on the weekdays."

