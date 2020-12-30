When did Floyd Mayweather Jr. start boxing? 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in history. So when did the undefeated boxing star start his journey in boxing?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was born to a family of boxers, with his father Floyd Sr. and uncles Roger and Jeff also competing professional. Naturally, Floyd Jr. would follow in their footsteps. He picked up boxing at a young age, and according to a New York Times interview, he never really considered any other profession.

The amateur boxing career of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. eventually began competing as an amateur, and won his first national Golden Gloves boxing championship in 1993. He would go on to become a Golden Gloves champion two more times, in 1994 and 1996. As early as then, Mayweather Jr. was already an excellent defensive boxer, and that earned him the nickname 'Pretty Boy' due to the minimal amount of damage he would take. As an amateur, Mayweather Jr. compiled an 84-8 record.

Mayweather Jr. qualified for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and went all the way to the semifinals before getting eliminated. He would earn a bronze medal for his efforts. After his Olympics stint, Floyd Mayweather Jr. decided to turn pro.

The professional career of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Advertisement

Shortly after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Floyd Mayweather Jr. competed in his first professional bout, which marked the start of one of the sport's most legendary careers.

Throughout his 21-year professional career, Mayweather Jr. captured world titles in five weight divisions, and is just one of five boxers in history to achieve that feat. Mayweather Jr. enjoyed world title runs in the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight divisions.

Mayweather Jr. has also faced -and beaten some of the best boxers in the world. He has gotten the better of legends such as Diego Corrales, Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosely, Victor Ortiz, and Manny Pacquiao.

In 2017, Mayweather Jr. briefly ended his retirement to take on former two-division UFC champion and Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor in a big-money boxing bout. That marked Mayweather Jr.'s 50th fight and 50th career win.

While Mayweather Jr.'s life outside the ring is highlighted by his lavish lifestyle and even some controversy, his legacy inside the boxing ring is untouchable. In February of 2021, Mayweather returns to the ring to face YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.