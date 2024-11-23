When Gary Brecka told Joe Rogan about saving Dana White from 10-year life expectancy threat: "He does kinda look like he was about to pop"

Gary Brecka and Joe Rogan once addressed Dana White's health transformation and the crucial role Brecka is said to have played in the same.

In March 2024, a video posted to the UFC's YouTube channel featured White unraveling some of his alarming blood reports. He indicated that in June 2024, he was to complete two years under Brecka's health program, 'Superhuman Protocol.'

Since 2022, Dana White has been quite vocal about how Brecka's assessment of his blood work and his program helped him lose excess weight and combat health issues such as sleep apnea, cholesterol problems, and more.

Watch Dana White discuss the topic below:

On episode 2060 of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast in Nov. 2023, veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan hosted human biologist Gary Brecka. The podcast mogul pointed out how White hails Brecka for changing his life.

Brecka responded by alluding to White doing a lot of the work by himself, to which Rogan suggested that Brecka's teachings and knowledge played a pivotal part in it. The MMA personality further underscored that White, fortuitously, listened to Brecka.

Seemingly concurring with Rogan's assessment, Brecka seemingly harked back to the time he told Dana White that the latter was likely to live for only around another decade:

"Yeah. I mean, I think giving him a life expectancy just kind of validated it for him. It just really put it in his face. And, you know, 'cause that's something that you can calculate. He's like, 'Okay, well, I'm 53 now. 63 doesn't seem that far off.'"

Rogan hinted at the high levels of stress that the UFC head honcho's job entails and said:

"Right. Lot of high-stress individuals that don't take care of themselves, their ticker checks out around 65, 67. That's pretty standard."

Moreover, Brecka opined that as indicated by a few photographs, White's health was visibly worrisome before he enrolled in his health program:

"It just takes its toll. And the funny thing is, you know, when you go back and you look at the pictures of him, prior to, he does kinda look like he was about to pop."

Appearing to agree with Rogan, who noted that White had a "big old moon face" back then, Brecka noted:

"And veins up in the forehead, veins out of the side of the neck."

Check out Brecka's comments below (0:02):

Dana White hails Gary Brecka's son Cole Brecka following his recent fitness achievement

Gary Brecka's son, Cole Brecka, recently partook in 'The Great World Race.' Back in Sept. 2024, Gary had put forth a detailed Instagram post concerning it, highlighting how his son had taken up the challenge. It entailed running seven marathons, across seven continents, in seven days.

UFC CEO and president Dana White, who's still seemingly associated with the biohacker, recently took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Cole Brecka after the latter participated in the grueling athletic contest.

Expressing his respect for Gary Brecka's son, the 55-year-old White acknowledged the intimidating nature of the race and how Cole showcased his toughness by taking on the challenge. White wrote:

"Congrats @colebreckahealth. You are a f**kin BEAST. The Great World Race. 7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days."

Check out a screenshot of White's post below:

Screenshot of White's post

