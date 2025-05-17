When Gilbert Burns highlighted Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s role in shaping Khabib Nurmagomedov’s flawless legacy

Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, is one of MMA's most highly respected coaches. He trained several fighters, including 'The Eagle' and Islam Makhachev, to the top of their game. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Soon after his father's untimely passing, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement as an undefeated champion. Widely regarded as one of the greats, many attribute the Dagestani legend's success to his father.

Including UFC middleweight Gilbert Burns, who believed Nurmagomedov to be "special" as his father was his head coach. In an interview with The AllStar in 2022, the host compared the former champion to Islam Makhachev. To which, 'Durinho' said this:

"The one thing that Khabib had was his dad controlling the emotions, controlling the over-confidence. That's why I think Khabib was so special because of his dad being his trainer, his mentor, his friend. I think that helps you on a different level."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (11:11):

Gilbert Burns weighs in on Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Dana White recently announced that Islam Makhachev will be vacating his belt in pursuit of the welterweight gold. The 170-pound champion, Jack Della Maddalena, looks to be a tough challenge for the Dagestani in their upcoming bout.

Although a date has yet to be announced, the MMA community has begun picking their winning bet. Recently, Gilbert Burns decided to chime in, stating:

"Islam is working very hard, he's been staying vocal that he wants to go up to 170. I think he's big. He killed himself to make 55 and I think that's the right division for Islam. It's a good fight, Jack and Islam. Closer than people think. Especially with Jack Della Maddalena doing a lot of training with [Alexander Volkanovski], with Craig Jones, those guys that kinda cracked Islam in that first Volk fight."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

