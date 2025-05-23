When Islam Makhachev delivered pure class addressing potentially fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC gold

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is often regarded as one of the sport's greats. His close friend and long-time training partner, Islam Makhachev, is seen as a successor of 'The Eagle', apparent in their backgrounds and similarities in dominance.
During Nurmagomedov's championship reign, Makhachev was also a contender in the 155-pound division. The Dagestani was once asked if he would fight his friend for the lightweight belt. He responded:
"If I need the belt, I go to Khabib's home, take the belt, and that's it."
Daniel Cormier defends Islam Makhachev from "cowardice" allegations
In an episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen accused Islam Makhachev of cowardice due to his move to welterweight. According to Sonnen, this was done in pursuit of achieving an easier matchup and to avoid a tougher opponent in Ilia Topuria.
Former double champion Daniel Cormier, who is friends with Makhachev, vehemently disagreed with his co-host's beliefs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:
"They've defended the belt multiple times. They fought people on short-notice, they fought people come up a weight class, they have done just about everything they can to show that they're willing to lay it on the line. This is the first time Islam has honestly put his wishes above what everybody else wants. "
He continued:
"Because when everybody else wanted him to fight [Alexander Volkanovski], he did it. When everybody was looking for him to fight Arman [Tsarukyan], and Arman couldn't, 'Well fight this guy, who's No.5 [Renato] Moicano.' Dangerous, no training camp, he did it on a day's notice. He's always done it. So to say that it wasn't a great move in that regard, I don't agree with that at all. I'm talking from experience knowing what a fighter thinks."
