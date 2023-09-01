When Israel Adesanya shared NSFW act as the "craziest" thing done to make weight 

Israel Adesanya is often said, albeit mistakenly, by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan as being one of the few fighters who barely cuts any weight at all. This, however, is untrue. While 'The Last Stylebender' is always in shape, he is among the largest middleweights on the roster.

So it comes as no surprise that he has mastered the art of weight-cutting. What is surprising, however, is one of the methods he once revealed when asked about the craziest thing he's done to make weight. In a BleacherReport interview from November last year, Israel Adesanya spoke with Taylor Rooks.

When the topic turned to his weight-cutting and the most ludricrous thing he's done to cut weight, the middleweight kingpin laughed and tried to avoid answering the question before being prompted, causing him to confess the following:

"Well, back in kickboxing, back in the day, when I was an amateur, when I was really young and had no... I didn't have a fight dietitian, who's the guy that looks after us here with my meals and whatnot, I did not have him on deck, I wasn't in the UFC... ah f*ck, man. Okay, I, um, how can I put this? I busted a n*t to make weight."

As Israel Adesanya recounts it, it took place during his kickboxing days. Specifically, it happened when he was still on the amateur scene of the sport and long before his UFC debut. His answer left Rooks in stitches, with the two of them breaking out in laughter.

Will Israel Adesanya still fight Dricus du Plessis if he beats Sean Strickland at UFC 293?

UFC 293 is only nine days away. Unfortunately, fans will not have the opportunity to watch Israel Adesanya settle his grudge against Dricus du Plessis in the main event, as the South African withdrew from the bout, citing injury. This led to Sean Strickland stepping in as a short-notice replacement.

While there's no guarantee that Adesanya will emerge victorious next weekend, he is expected to defeat Strickland. If he succeeds, all signs point to him having his long-awaited matchup with du Plessis, despite his coach's previous statements about the South African potentially having to re-earn his title shot.