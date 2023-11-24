When Jalin Turner was blessed with cageside coaching by Conor McGregor but failed to capitalize on it 

Jalin Turner was fortunate enough to get cageside advice from Conor McGregor at UFC 285. However, he failed to capitalize on it against Mateusz Gamrot.

During the time, 'The Notorious' was shooting TUF 31 alongside Michael Chandler, and the former two-division champion seemingly brought the same energy to the pay-per-view.

McGregor was seen screaming instructions to Turner:

"Let your right hand go, yes. Let your right hand go. Your right hand to the head, right hand to the body. Keep that knee from stepping in the middle... Make them meaningful."

Watch Conor McGregor yelling instructions to Jalin Turner below:

Despite putting up a tough fight against Gamrot, Turner ultimately succumbed to a split-decision loss against 'Gamer'. 'The Tarantula's' fortunes haven't turned since. He is currently on a two-fight skid.

McGregor's coaching efforts at TUF 31 was similarly disappointing. None of the original members of the Irishman's team made it to the finals at UFC 292.

'The Notorious' has been away from active competition since suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He is expected to make his octagon return against Chandler in the first quarter of 2024.

McGregor teased his plans in a recent X post to fight on the highly coveted UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Jalin Turner's next fight

On Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jalin Turner will step in on short notice against Bobby Green at UFC Austin. Turner replaces 'King's' original opponent Dan Hooker, who was forced out due to an injury.

Owing to the short-notice nature of the event, the fight has been reworked to a three-rounder instead of the originally planned five.

According to White, 'The Hangman' has incurred an injury on the same arm he broke in his split-decision win over Turner earlier this year at UFC 290.

Bobby Green (31-14-1-1 NC) is currently on a three-fight unbeaten streak. In his most recent fight, the 37-year-old secured a first-round knockout over Grant Dawson.

A lightweight matchup between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan will headline UFC Austin.