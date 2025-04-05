When Joe Rogan detailed one of his "favorite stories from WWI" about wolves forcing opposing sides to negotiate ceasefire

Back in late 2023, Joe Rogan and fellow comedian and friend Shane Gillis found themselves locked in a conversation about WWI. As the pair shared their thoughts on the historical conflict, they ultimately touched on a peculiar topic: their favorite stories from the war.

This all took place on episode #2077 of The Joe Rogan Experience. Among Rogan's favorite tales from the conflict, which lasted from 1914 to 1918, was one that forced enemy forces to work together to thwart attacks by wolf packs, which had become a prevalent issue.

"One of my favorite stories from WWI that I've talked about too much is that the Russians and the Germans had a ceasefire to kill wolves. They were in Russia and so many of them were getting killed by wolves that they decided to have a ceasefire. They negotiated a ceasefire to kill wolves."

Check out Joe Rogan detailing one of his favorite WWI stories (4:59):

The UFC commentator's interest in history doesn't usually manifest in general history topics. Instead, he usually exhibits said interest regarding martial arts history, often referencing obscure details that have escaped the notice of many. Curiously, though, he has occasional lapses.

On the March 22, 2025 edition of the JRE Fight Companion, Rogan was revealed to have been unaware that Aspinall had actually lost before and wasn't an undefeated fighter. In fact, the UFC interim heavyweight champion has three losses on his record.

The first loss was due to a heel hook against Stuart Austin at BAMMA 21, while the second loss was a disqualification over a then illegal 12-6 elbow against Łukasz Parobiec at BAMMA 25. His most recent loss was the TKO against Curtis Blaydes after he injured several ligaments in his knee at UFC Fight Night 208.

Joe Rogan has also shared his thoughts on WWII

Despite the magnitude of WWI, WWII has dwarfed it in scale. In fact, back in 2022 on the #1848 edition of his podcast, Joe Rogan expressed his horror over the United States government's decision to drop the atomic bombs, Little Boy and Fat Man, on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki respectively.

"We've dropped bombs. I mean, whenever anybody talks about anything anyone's done anywhere in the world, when they talk about horrific things, I always say, 'Dude, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.' That is insane."

Check out Joe Rogan's horror over the atomic bombings in WWII (3:03:42):

WWII continues to be a topic of interest among prominent MMA figures, for better or worse, occasionally generating controversy whenever widely condemned views are espoused.

