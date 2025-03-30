Joe Rogan only recently learns for the first time that Tom Aspinall has a loss in his MMA career: "I thought he was undefeated" [VIDEO]

Just days ago, Joe Rogan hosted the JRE Fight Companion, during which he learned that UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall isn't an undefeated fighter. He was joined by 10th Planet jiu-jitsu founder Eddie Bravo, ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, and all-time great no-gi grappler Gordon Ryan.

Ad

It was a stunning revelation, given that Rogan works as a UFC commentator and is widely regarded as a knowledgeable MMA expert. Moreover, Aspinall is the most high-profile UFC heavyweight on the roster besides Jon Jones, the division's undisputed champion. Yet, Rogan was completely unaware of Aspinall's record.

So, when Ryan referenced Aspinall's first-ever loss, which came due to a heel hook against Stuart Austin at BAMMA 21 in just his fourth professional fight, the longtime UFC commentator was shocked.

Ad

Trending

"Aspinall? When was that? I thought he was undefeated. No kidding. Was it an amateur fight or was it a pro fight?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's shock over learning of Tom Aspinall's loss from 2015 (23:29):

Ad

It is difficult to imagine Aspinall ever losing, given how impressive he has been in the UFC. He has beaten half of the heavyweight top 10, including three top five foes. Those who have tasted defeat against him are Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, Serghei Spivac, and Marcin Tybura.

He previously challenged Ciryl Gane, a fellow interim heavyweight champion, but the Frenchman showed no interest in facing him at the time. However, once Aspinall captured UFC gold, 'Bon Gamin' was willing to take him on. Unfortunately for him, the Englishman's focus has since shifted to Jones.

Ad

Contrary to Joe Rogan's prior assumption, Tom Aspinall has several losses

While Joe Rogan had assumed Tom Aspinall was undefeated, the Englishman has actually lost more than once. His first loss was the heel hook referenced by Gordon Ryan, which took place at BAMMA 21 against Stuart Austin. His second loss came two fights afterward, a disqualification against Łukasz Parobiec.

Check out Tom Aspinall's first MMA loss:

Ad

Expand Tweet

The loss occurred at BAMMA 25 after Aspinall used a then illegal 12-6 elbow against a grounded opponent. Six years later, he suffered what is currently his last loss, injuring his knee against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208, leading to a TKO loss due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.