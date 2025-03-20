When Joe Rogan got reality check for disagreeing with Sean O'Malley over Alex Pereira vs. Henry Cejudo GOAT debate: "Worst thing I've heard from you"

Years ago, Joe Rogan hosted Sean O'Malley on episode #133 of the JRE MMA Show, during which they discussed who the greatest-ever combat sports athlete is. 'Sugar' praised Henry Cejudo, as he captured both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, as well as an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling.

Ad

Rogan, however, argued that Alex Pereira was more deserving due to winning the Glory Kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight titles as well as the UFC middleweight title he had won at the time. Moreover, he claimed that Cejudo was wrestling amateurs.

Pereira, however, was kickboxing professionals. Naturally, Rogan's remark made its way to the Olympic gold medalist, who, alongside Demetrious Johnson, reacted to the longtime UFC commentator's statement.

"Dude, that's crazy. So what I gotta do? I gotta go to WWE to be a pro-wrestler."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cejudo and Johnson then briefly converse about what distinguishes a professional from an amateur, which is whether they get paid. Seconds later, Cejudo issued a message to Rogan.

"Joe Rogan, I love you, man. I hope you invite me on your show. I ain't trying to sh*t on you, but yeah... that was about the worst thing I've ever heard from you, dude."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson reacting to Joe Rogan's take:

Posts from the ufc community on Reddit Expand Post

Ad

Cejudo has been proclaiming himself as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time for years now, and he has a solid claim to it. However, others have aspirations to surpass him, including fellow Olympian Kayla Harrison, who is currently undefeated in the UFC women's bantamweight division.

She has two Olympic gold medals in judo and aims to capture the promotion's women's bantamweight title.

Joe Rogan isn't the only one who believes a different UFC fighter is deserving of the distinction of the greatest combat sports athlete

UFC CEO Dana White, a close friend of Joe Rogan's, has been adamant that heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. However, in a late 2024 rant, he proclaimed 'Bones' as the greatest fighter ever, regardless of combat sports.

Ad

"Let's talk about activity. Three years off. Nobody, not even [Muhammad] Ali, nobody's ever come from three years off and looked the same. Jones walked through the number one guy in the heavyweight division like it was nothing, with three years off. Jon Jones is the best ever. Ever. Yeah. When I say ever, I mean in any combat sport."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (8:56):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.