When Joe Rogan heaped praise on Ilia Topuria's "phenomenal" technique: "No wasted movement"

Joe Rogan has been a fan of Ilia Topuria for quite some time now. Months ago, on episode #1295 of his podcast, the popular podcaster sang the Spaniard's praises in a sitdown with American neuroscientist Andrew Huberman. As a massive martial arts fan, Rogan spoke highly of Topuria's striking skills.

While locked in a conversation about striking and counterpunching, Rogan highlighted Topuria, who has forged himself into one of MMA's very best boxers. Rogan added that the former featherweight champion has mastered the art of creating openings and attacking them immediately once they present themselves:

"There's this guy, Ilia Topuria, and Ilia Topuria is one of the absolute best fighters in the world. He's the current UFC featherweight champion and the dude is just phenomenal. One of the things that phenomenal about him is his technique, his technique is perfect. There's, like, no fat in his technique, there's no wasted movement. So, when an opportunity presents itself, everything is so fast because the technique is so streamlined."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Ilia Topuria's striking (59:36):

The longtime UFC commentator made a solid point. Few have the eye for knockouts quite like Topuria, and it is made all the more impressive that his striking is largely self-taught. Against featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski, he found the perfect moment and knocked him out cold in round two.

Then, against the previously impregnable chin of Max Holloway, another all-time great 145-pounder, the Spaniard became the first man to knock the Hawaiian legend out cold. Not even Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje managed that.

Ilia Topuria recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast

Ilia Topuria was recently welcomed to episode #166 of Joe Rogan's JRE MMA Show. The two men spoke for over two hours, touching on numerous topics, including philosophy and his current path as a UFC fighter, which has seen him vacate his featherweight belt in pursuit of a lightweight title fight.

Check out Ilia Topuria on the JRE MMA Show:

Topuria also shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's UFC 314 win, which failed to impress Topuria, who does not consider former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler to be a quality foe.

