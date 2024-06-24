When Joe Rogan intervened to save a bodyguard from potential wrath of Leon Edwards: "You're about to make one of the biggest mistakes of your life"

Joe Rogan recounted a dramatic incident on his podcast where he intervened to save a bodyguard from unknowingly provoking UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

The story unfolded in 2021 when Rogan was enjoying a night out with Edwards and comedian Dave Chappelle. Following Rogan's podcast with Edwards, the trio decided to continue the evening at a club. As the night ended, a security guard, seemingly unaware of Edwards' identity, approached him aggressively.

Rogan, recognizing the potential for disaster, stepped in to defuse the situation. He recounted calmly explaining to the guard the gravity of his actions.

Here's what the 56-year-old said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience:

"I don't want to say who's bodyguard it was, but the bodyguard was talking sh*t to Leon Edwards when I was with him. I brought Leon out with Chappelle after he did my podcast, we all hung out and went to some club, it was a fun hang. But at the end of the night, the bodyguard decided he was going to kick everybody out and for some reason, he singled out Leon Edwards and he got in his face and he was saying to Leon 'Hey man I told you it's time to leave."

He added:

"And then I got in between them. I said to him 'I know you have probably made some F***ked up mistakes in your life, you're about to make the biggest one... You're about to make the biggest mistake of your life." [H/t: The Daily Express US]

Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the much-anticipated UFC 303 main event against Michael Chandler due to a training injury sparked criticism from fans and fighters alike. However, UFC commentator Joe Rogan offers a different perspective.

Rogan believes McGregor made the smart decision. On his JRE podcast, acknowledged the seriousness of a toe injury for a fighter like McGregor who relies heavily on kicks. He said:

"Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise."

