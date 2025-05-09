When Joe Rogan lauded “straight up killer” Valentina Shevchenko’s gun skills

During a past episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed Valentina Shevchenko's firearm proficiency with the UFC strawweight fighter Angela Hill. The UFC commentator, who is also a gun enthusiast, lauded the UFC champion.

Ad

Shevchenko's skills are not limited to the octagon and go far beyond, as her exceptional shooting acumen is seemingly nearly on par with those from the military, with her performance at a shooting range in Texas leaving seasoned professionals stunned.

Ad

Trending

Outside the fight game, 'Bullet', true to her monicker, competes in several shooting events including IPSC, IDPA, and 3-Gun events. Heaping praise on the future Hall of Famer, Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"She's just a scary person. She went down to the range in Texas and the guys who run the range were like, the way that lady shoots—she shoots like a f***ng Special Ops soldier. We haven't seen someone come in here and shoot that good unless they're a SEAL or a competitive... Oh my god, she's a f***ing straight-up killer."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below: (4:07)

Ad

Joe Rogan playfully imagines Valentina Shevchenko as the ultimate Russian spy

ufc-315" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Joe Rogan has often admired Valentina Shevchenko’s wide-ranging skill set, from her performance in combat sports to her interest in firearms and even dancing. It is no secret that 'Bullet' has great dancing skills, which she has displayed several times. She has also acted alongside Halle Berry in a film called 'Bruised'.

Ad

In a light-hearted moment during one of his podcast episodes, Rogan even joked about the possibility of Shevchenko being a Russian spy. The comedian said:

"If you were gonna have a spy come over here from Russia wouldn't it be Valentina Shevchenko? If this was a James Bond movie, tell me she wouldn't be the greatest spy of all time, she f***ed everybody, she's a serious competitive shooter too, she's got a gun tatooed."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan joking about Valentina Shevchenko being a spy below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.