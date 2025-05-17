When Joe Rogan made staggering claim about Brock Lesnar's potential legacy in UFC

Joe Rogan once claimed Brock Lesnar would have been "unstoppable" in MMA if he had committed to the sport at a younger age.

In November 2008, Lesnar made history by becoming the UFC heavyweight champion in only his fourth professional MMA fight.

Lesnar's fighting career ultimately ended with disappointment and controversy due to a failed drug test, but his pure athleticism and smooth transition into MMA will never be forgotten.

Rogan talked about Lesnar's MMA career in August 2023 during episode #2024 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) with Hulk Hogan. He said:

"He was just a freak, just a real freak. I always said that if like that guy, like fresh out of college, if we were in a different era, like if he's coming fresh out of college today, and someone like a Faras Zahabi or Henry Hooft, some type flight MMA instructor gets a hold of him, as a young man and really teaches him how to strike, where you know he's comfortable and he can move just like elite guys of today, he would have been unstoppable. He would have been unstoppable. He's a monster. He's like the biggest genetic freak maybe I've ever seen in the sport."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:05):

Joe Rogan claims he would've fought in the UFC if around during his youth

Joe Rogan has discussed numerous times about his combat sports background in Taekwondo. During episode #2320 of JRE, the MMA commentator had this to say about potentially fighting in the UFC if the promotion were around when he was younger:

''It's a hard sport, man, but it's also because the glory is so high if you're successful. People are willing to do it... Dude, if the UFC was around when I was competing, I 100% would have done it, and then imagine how dumb I would be now at 57 years old. I'd be a mess.''

Rogan started working with the UFC in 1997, four years after the promotion held their first event. The beloved commentator has since become the most recognizable voice in MMA.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:26:54):

